Installing custom ringtones on iOS devices, with iTunes and Fission

With the introduction of iTunes 12.7 in September 2017, Apple drastically changed the way custom tones are handled. Removing the “Tones” section of your iTunes library broke the ability of apps like Fission to automatically add custom tones to your iOS devices. However, it is still possible to use iTunes to add custom tones to your iOS device.

To create custom tones on your iOS device with iTunes 12.7 and up, make sure you have version 2.4 or higher of our audio editor Fission, then follow these simple steps.

If you already have the ringtone file you wish to install, you can jump to step 3 below.



1. Create your ringtone in Fission.

Open your desired audio in Fission, then crop it down. The file must be 40 seconds or less in length, and you'll likely want a very short (1-2 second) file for texttones.



2. Select “Save as iPhone Ringtone”.

Fission will automatically save the custom tone to your Music folder (in ~/Music/Tones), and open that folder.



3. Navigate to your iOS device in iTunes, and click the Tones section.



4. Drag and drop the file into Tones.

iTunes should now sync the file directly over to your iOS device.

Once the file is on your iOS device, it's ready for use. Set the sound as your global ringtone or texttone in the Settings app (Sound section), assign it to a specific person in the Contacts app, or use it for alarms or timers in the Clock app.



Worth Noting: Storing Tones on your Mac

It's worth noting that iTunes no longer saves new custom tones in its iTunes Music Library. Because of this change, we recommend manually saving a copy of these files on your Mac to ensure you have a backup of these files. Fission automatically saves your custom tones to your Music folder, in ~/Music/Tones, so you can simply keep them there.



Also Worth Noting: Restoring Purchased Ringtones

If you previously purchased ringtones from Apple, you can re-download them directly to your iOS device. However, the control for this is rather hidden. Open up the Settings app on the iOS device, and tap the “Sounds & Hapticks” area. Tap any of the sound types, such as “Ringtone” or “Text Tone”, and you'll see this option:

Tap the “Download All Purchased Tones” option, and your previously purchased ringtones will be downloaded to the device.

← Back to Fission index